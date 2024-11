PORTLAND, ORE. — Ethos Commercial Advisors, on behalf of Lombard Equities, has secured $8.5 million in refinancing for Division Apartments in Portland. Totaling 59 units, the property is an assemblage of three separately platted buildings that are immediate adjacent to each other and managed as a single property.

Daniel Natsch and Matthew Illias of Ethos Commercial Advisors arranged the interest-only CMBS loan with a five-year term at 70 percent loan-to-value ratio.