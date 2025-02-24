Monday, February 24, 2025
Eastport-Plaza-Portland-OR
Eastport Plaza in Portland, Ore., features 275,518 square feet of retail space.
Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing for Eastport Plaza Shopping Center in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ethos Commercial Advisors has arranged acquisition financing for Eastport Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center in Portland. Situated in Portland’s Jade District, the 275,518-square-foot property is anchored by Ross Dress for Less, LA Fitness, Dollar Tree, a Regal movie theater and an assortment of national and local tenants.

The buyers successfully backfilled the former Joanne’s Fabric with a national tenant to occupy 28,000 square feet to bring the center to 95 percent occupancy. Daniel Natsch and Matthew Illias of Ethos Commercial Advisors arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan with a life insurance company. The loan featured a 66 percent loan-to-value ratio.

