Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing for Eastport Plaza Shopping Center in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ethos Commercial Advisors has arranged acquisition financing for Eastport Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center in Portland. Situated in Portland’s Jade District, the 275,518-square-foot property is anchored by Ross Dress for Less, LA Fitness, Dollar Tree, a Regal movie theater and an assortment of national and local tenants.

The buyers successfully backfilled the former Joanne’s Fabric with a national tenant to occupy 28,000 square feet to bring the center to 95 percent occupancy. Daniel Natsch and Matthew Illias of Ethos Commercial Advisors arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan with a life insurance company. The loan featured a 66 percent loan-to-value ratio.