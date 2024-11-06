Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Ethos Commercial Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of Hurley Development.
Ethos Commercial Arranges $24M Loan for Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center in Vancouver, Washington

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Ethos Commercial Advisors has secured bridge financing for Skyview Station, a 77,000-square-foot retail property in north Vancouver. The borrower, Vancouver-based Hurley Development, received $24 million in non-recourse financing from an unnamed life insurance company.

Completed in early 2024, the eight-building Skyview Station is anchored by a 13,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s. Other tenants include Chase Bank, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chipotle Mexican Grill and a range of healthcare clinics.

Daniel Natsch and Matthew Illias of Ethos Commercial Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower.  

