Ethos Commercial Arranges $6.1M Acquisition Loan for Multi-Tenant Office Building in Bend, Oregon

BEND, ORE. — Ethos Commercial has secured $6.1 million in acquisition financing for Bluff Street Office, a multi-tenant office located at 395 SW Bluff St. in Bend’s Old Mill District. Built in 2003, the 29,000-square-foot building features three suites, storage and surface parking. At the time of financing, the property was fully occupied with long-term leases. Danny Natsch and Matt Illias of Ethos Commercial Advisors sourced the 70 percent loan-to-value, 10-year fixed-rate loan in the mid 5 percent range through a regional credit union for the undisclosed borrower.