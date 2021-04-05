REBusinessOnline

Ethos Development Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Apartment Project in Tacoma, Washington

Analog-Tacoma-WA

Located in Tacoma, Wash., Analog Tacoma will feature 115 apartments.

TACOMA, WASH. — Portland, Ore.-based Ethos Development has broken ground on Analog Tacoma, a multifamily property in Tacoma.

Totaling 65,000 square feet, Analog Tacoma will feature 115 apartments in an eight-story, mid-rise, podium-style building. The development team includes Works Progressive Architecture as designer and Katerra as general contractor.

Daniel Natsch, a Portland-based capital markets broker, arranged for construction debt financing for the project. The development is one of the first in the city to be funded from the outset with a project-specific Opportunity Zone fund.

