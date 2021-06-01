Ethos Development Breaks Ground on 166-Unit brookLAND Apartment Community in Southeast Portland

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Located in Portland, Ore., brookLAND will feature 166 apartments, a roof deck, fitness studio and building lounge with workspaces.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Portland-based Ethos Development has broken ground on brookLAND, a multifamily property located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of southeast Portland.

The five-story, 128,000-square-foot development will feature 166 apartments and a tea shop integrated into the building’s common space. Units will be available in a variety of floor plans, including five three-bedroom units and two studios affordable to residents earning 60 percent of area median income. Additionally, the transit-oriented property will feature 28 micro studios that provide market-rate affordability due to efficient design.

Community amenities will include a five-story atrium, fitness studio, sauna, building lounge, workspaces and a roof deck.

The project team includes Portland-based Hacker Architects and Portland-based R&H Construction.