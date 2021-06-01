REBusinessOnline

Ethos Development Breaks Ground on 166-Unit brookLAND Apartment Community in Southeast Portland

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

brookLAND-Portland-OR

Located in Portland, Ore., brookLAND will feature 166 apartments, a roof deck, fitness studio and building lounge with workspaces.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Portland-based Ethos Development has broken ground on brookLAND, a multifamily property located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of southeast Portland.

The five-story, 128,000-square-foot development will feature 166 apartments and a tea shop integrated into the building’s common space. Units will be available in a variety of floor plans, including five three-bedroom units and two studios affordable to residents earning 60 percent of area median income. Additionally, the transit-oriented property will feature 28 micro studios that provide market-rate affordability due to efficient design.

Community amenities will include a five-story atrium, fitness studio, sauna, building lounge, workspaces and a roof deck.

The project team includes Portland-based Hacker Architects and Portland-based R&H Construction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews