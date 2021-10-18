Ethos Development Breaks Ground on 73-Unit Shift Apartments in Portland

Located in Portland, Ore., Shift Apartments will feature 73 apartments in a mix of affordable and market-rate rents.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ethos Development has broken ground for the construction of Shift Apartments, a five-story multifamily property located in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood.

The 43,000-square-foot, transit-oriented community will feature 73 apartments in a mix of lofts, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts affordable to residents earning 60 percent of area median income. Shift will also feature 22 market-rate micro-studios. On-site amenities will include a gym, community room and roof deck.

Works Progress Architecture is serving as architect and O’Brien & Co. is serving as general contractor for the project. Shift Apartments is located one block from Nomad, a 130-unit apartment community completed by Ethos in December 2020.