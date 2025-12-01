Monday, December 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ellison-Ridge-Vancouver-WA.jpg
Located in Vancouver, Wash., Ellison Ridge will feature 222 apartments, a pool, fitness center, community kitchen and living room, children’s play area and pickleball court.
DevelopmentMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Ethos, Vance Begin Development of 222-Unit Multifamily Project in Vancouver, Washington

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Ethos Development and Vance Development have broken ground on Ellison Ridge, an apartment property located in Vancouver. Totaling 200,000 square feet, the two- and three-story multi-building property will feature 222 apartments, a pool, fitness center, community kitchen and living room, children’s play area and pickleball court. Twenty percent of the units will be available to residents earning no more than 80 percent of the area median income through the Clark County, Wash., multifamily tax-exemption program. Leeb Architecture of Portland, Ore., designed the project, while Vancouver-based Team Construction is serving as general contractor. Portland-based Ethos Commercial Advisors provided debt advisory services.

You may also like

Creation, LGE Design Build Break Ground on 120,000...

MBG Underway on 151-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes 30,000 SF Renovation of Summit Academy...

Learning Hills Daycare Purchases Land to Open New...

Torburn Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Landmark-Led Group Acquires 40-Acre Site Near Appalachian State...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 250-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $25.9M Sale of Chandler...

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Borealis Apartments...