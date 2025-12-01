Ethos, Vance Begin Development of 222-Unit Multifamily Project in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Ethos Development and Vance Development have broken ground on Ellison Ridge, an apartment property located in Vancouver. Totaling 200,000 square feet, the two- and three-story multi-building property will feature 222 apartments, a pool, fitness center, community kitchen and living room, children’s play area and pickleball court. Twenty percent of the units will be available to residents earning no more than 80 percent of the area median income through the Clark County, Wash., multifamily tax-exemption program. Leeb Architecture of Portland, Ore., designed the project, while Vancouver-based Team Construction is serving as general contractor. Portland-based Ethos Commercial Advisors provided debt advisory services.