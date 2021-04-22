REBusinessOnline

Etkin Johnson Sells Industrial Portfolio in Louisville, Colorado for $392.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

725-Tech-Court-Louisville-CO

The 16-building portfolio features 1.7 million square feet of industrial space within Colorado Technology Center in Louisville, Colo.

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has completed the disposition of a 16-property industrial portfolio in Louisville. An undisclosed institutional investor acquired the portfolio for $392.9 million.

Totaling nearly 1.7 million square feet, the properties are located within Colorado Technology Center, a 580-acre master-planned business park near US Route 36 and the Northwest Parkway in Boulder County.

Jeremy Ballenger, Tyler Carner, Jim Bolt, Tim Richey and Jessica Ostermick of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

