Euson Lindsay Health Acquires 72-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Suburban Indianapolis
CARMEL, IND. — Euson Lindsay Health LLC has acquired The Green House Cottages of Carmel, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility in Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis. The Green House Cottages of Carmel opened in 2016 and offers short-term rehabilitation, memory care and long-term care. The beds are spread across six buildings. The buyer will rebrand the facility under its Restoracy brand. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
