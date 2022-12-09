REBusinessOnline

Euson Lindsay Health Acquires 72-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

CARMEL, IND. — Euson Lindsay Health LLC has acquired The Green House Cottages of Carmel, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility in Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis. The Green House Cottages of Carmel opened in 2016 and offers short-term rehabilitation, memory care and long-term care. The beds are spread across six buildings. The buyer will rebrand the facility under its Restoracy brand. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.  

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  