DALLAS — An undisclosed electric vehicle (EV) company has signed a 15,110-square-foot industrial lease at The Archetype, an industrial redevelopment in West Dallas that was formerly known as Commonwealth Center. The deal brings The Archetype’s occupancy level to 86 percent. Chase Miller and Everett James of NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord, North Texas-based developer M2G Ventures, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.