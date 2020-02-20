EVBox Signs 60,000 SF Lease for North American Headquarters in Libertyville, Illinois

The electric vehicle charging station company will occupy space within Innovation Park.

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — EVBox has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease for its first North American headquarters and production facility located in Libertyville, about 40 miles north of Chicago. EVBox, which is a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations and charging management software, will occupy the space within the Innovation Park campus. The facility is expected to create between 80 and 120 new jobs in the immediate region. Operations will commence this summer. Based in Amsterdam, EVBox currently maintains U.S. offices in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.