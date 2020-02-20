REBusinessOnline

EVBox Signs 60,000 SF Lease for North American Headquarters in Libertyville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The electric vehicle charging station company will occupy space within Innovation Park.

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — EVBox has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease for its first North American headquarters and production facility located in Libertyville, about 40 miles north of Chicago. EVBox, which is a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations and charging management software, will occupy the space within the Innovation Park campus. The facility is expected to create between 80 and 120 new jobs in the immediate region. Operations will commence this summer. Based in Amsterdam, EVBox currently maintains U.S. offices in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult