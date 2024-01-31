Evercore Signs 95,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Investment banking advisory firm Evercore has signed a 95,000-square-foot office lease expansion at Park Avenue Plaza, a 45-story, 1.2 million-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. Evercore’s additional space is located across floors 39 through 41, and the company now occupies about 500,000 square feet total at Park Avenue Plaza. Alan Desino of Colliers represented Evercore in the lease negotiations. Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra, Clark Briffel and Josh Fisher represented the landlord, Fisher Brothers, on an internal basis.