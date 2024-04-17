Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Everest Group Signs 66,444 SF Office Lease at 1155 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Everest Group (NYSE: EG), a provider of property and specialty insurance products, has signed a 66,444-square-foot office lease at 1155 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 15 years, and the deal brings the 42-story building to 93 percent occupancy. Eric Deutsch and Jared Freede of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban internally represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, which recently completed a $130 million renovation of the property.

