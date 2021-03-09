REBusinessOnline

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital to Open $24M Inpatient Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Everest Rehabilitation Hospital will open a $24 million inpatient facility on an 8.1-acre site on SE Military Parkway in San Antonio. The property will span 40,000 square feet and offer 36 beds designed to resemble a hotel rather than an acute care hospital. The facility will also include inpatient and outpatient therapy gyms, an outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, Hydroworx aqua therapy, several family gathering areas, a dining hall, in-house dialysis center and an in-house pharmacy. A construction timeline was not released.

