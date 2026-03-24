Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Evergen Equity Acquires 254,457 SF Industrial Portfolio in Houston Area

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin-based Evergen Equity has acquired a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling 254,457 square feet in the Houston area. The portfolio includes an 85,797-square-foot building at 7601 N. Sam Houston Parkway W on the city’s northwest side; a 69,140-square-foot facility at 1001 Shaw Ave. in the eastern suburb of Pasadena; and a 99,250-square-foot structure at 10101 Fountaingate Drive in the southwestern suburb of Stafford. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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