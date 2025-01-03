Evergen Equity Acquires 309,347 SF Distribution Center in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based investment firm Evergen Equity has acquired a 309,347-square-foot distribution center in San Antonio. The property at 2 Winnco Drive is located on a 22-acre site at the junction of interstates 410 and 35 on the city’s northeast side and was fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants. Elliott Dow, Jonathan Bryan, Randy Baird, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, GSK Industrial, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.