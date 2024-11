VON ORMY, TEXAS — Austin-based Evergen Equity has purchased a 26-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in Von Ormy, a southwestern suburb of San Antonio. The facility, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 2018, is located within Speedway Park and includes a 7,500-square-foot truck terminal with office space, service bays and a storage yard. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Partners Real Estate is the property’s leasing agent.