LOCKHART, TEXAS — Austin-based Evergen Equity has purchased a 284,000-square-foot industrial property in Lockhart, a southern suburb of Austin. The sale includes nine acres of undeveloped land. While under contract, Evergen negotiated a 49,000-square-foot lease with Hill Country Foodworks for its new headquarters and main distribution facility. Stream Realty Partners will market the remainder of the space/land for lease/sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.