Evergreen Devco Acquires Vacant Sears Building in Colorado Springs for 300-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment

Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Outlook Briargate in Colorado Springs, Colo., will feature 300 apartments spread across multiple residential buildings.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Evergreen Devco has purchased a former Sears store property located at Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs from Northwood Investors for $5.7 million.

The vacant property includes a two-story, 141,000-square-foot building, parking lots and 12.6 acres. Built in 1981, the Sears store served as the western anchor of the Chapel Hills Mall until the store closed in March 2019.

Evergreen Devco plans to demolish the building and redevelop the property into Outlook Briargate, a 300-unit apartment complex. The development will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units spread across multiple buildings. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, shade structures and barbecue areas. Construction is slated to begin in July, with the first units available for rent in 2022.