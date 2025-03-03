Monday, March 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Superblock-Denver-CO
Slated for completion in first-quarter 2026, Superblock will offer a 154,702-square-foot building and a 124,672-square-foot building. (Rendering credit: Evergreen Devco)
ColoradoDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Evergreen Devco Breaks Ground on Superblock Spec Industrial Project in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Evergreen Devco has broken ground on Superblock, a two-building industrial project located at 4439 N. Telluride St. and 17688 E. 45th Ave. in Denver’s Airport submarket. The speculative development is slated for completion in first-quarter 2026.

Situated on 16.5 acres, Superblock will feature a 154,702-square-foot building and a 124,672-square-foot building, designed for flexibility to accommodate a variety of tenants from distribution to manufacturing operations. Additionally, Superblock will offer 39 trailer parking stalls. The site offers connectivity with direct access to Peña Boulevard, Interstate 70 and E-470, as well as immediate proximity to Denver International Airport.

Keiffer Garton, Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger of CBRE are handling leasing for the properties.

You may also like

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 186,291 SF Distribution...

Partnership Completes 76-Unit Affordable Housing Project in San...

Penzance Buys Industrial Portfolio in Manassas, Virginia for...

TMG Arranges $37.6M Sale of Summerview Apartments in...

Ambient Communities Buys 110-Room Vacant Hotel in San...

Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $6.6M Sale of Multi-Tenant...

TMC Holdings Acquires 2.4-Acre Land Parcel in Tucson,...

Crow Holdings Breaks Ground on 337,000 SF Air...

FCL Construction Completes 210,000 SF Data Center for...