Evergreen Devco Breaks Ground on Superblock Spec Industrial Project in Denver

DENVER — Evergreen Devco has broken ground on Superblock, a two-building industrial project located at 4439 N. Telluride St. and 17688 E. 45th Ave. in Denver’s Airport submarket. The speculative development is slated for completion in first-quarter 2026.

Situated on 16.5 acres, Superblock will feature a 154,702-square-foot building and a 124,672-square-foot building, designed for flexibility to accommodate a variety of tenants from distribution to manufacturing operations. Additionally, Superblock will offer 39 trailer parking stalls. The site offers connectivity with direct access to Peña Boulevard, Interstate 70 and E-470, as well as immediate proximity to Denver International Airport.

Keiffer Garton, Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger of CBRE are handling leasing for the properties.