Evergreen Devco Buys 12.7-Acre Land Parcel in Tempe, Arizona for Industrial Development

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Evergreen Devco has acquired 12.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of 48th Street and Alameda Drive in Tempe for $13 million. The company plans to develop 48th @ Alameda, an industrial project, on the site.

The acquired parcel includes two sites:

2727 South 48th Street — currently housing a vacant, two-story office building, which will be redeveloped to construct two speculative industrial buildings totaling 171,025 square feet and an adjacent outdoor storage area.

2530 W. Campus Drive — currently an auxiliary parking lot that will be converted into 65,578 square feet of industrial outdoor storage space.

Jim Wilson of Cushman & Wakefield will list the project for sale or lease.