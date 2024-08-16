Friday, August 16, 2024
28th-Alameda-Tempe-AZ
Located in Tempe, Ariz., 28th @ Alameda will offer 171,025 square feet of industrial space and 65,578 square feet of industrial outdoor storage space. (Rendering courtesy of Butler Design Group)
Evergreen Devco Buys 12.7-Acre Land Parcel in Tempe, Arizona for Industrial Development

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Evergreen Devco has acquired 12.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of 48th Street and Alameda Drive in Tempe for $13 million. The company plans to develop 48th @ Alameda, an industrial project, on the site.

The acquired parcel includes two sites:

  • 2727 South 48th Street — currently housing a vacant, two-story office building, which will be redeveloped to construct two speculative industrial buildings totaling 171,025 square feet and an adjacent outdoor storage area.
  • 2530 W. Campus Drive — currently an auxiliary parking lot that will be converted into 65,578 square feet of industrial outdoor storage space.

Jim Wilson of Cushman & Wakefield will list the project for sale or lease.

