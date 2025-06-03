Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Silverstone-Marketplace-Frederick-CO
A 123,000-square-foot King Soopers anchors Silverstone Marketplace in Frederick, Colo. (Photo credit: Evergreen Devco)
Evergreen Devco Completes Construction of Multi-Tenant Retail Buildings in Frederick, Colorado

by Amy Works

FREDERICK, COLO. — Evergreen Devco has completed construction of site infrastructure and two multi-tenant retail buildings at Silverstone Marketplace, a 35-acre shopping center located at Highway 52 and Colorado Boulevard in Frederick.

A 123,000-square-foot King Soopers Marketplace, including a French bakery, apparel, fuel station and drive-thru pharmacy, anchors the development. The location is the first King Soopers in Frederick.

Silverstone Marketplace also includes 20,000 square feet of shop buildings that are 93 percent leased. Currently signed tenants include Wingstop, Club Pilates, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, Great Clips, Blue Sky Nails & Lash, Five Guys, Pacific Dental and Chipotle. Chase Bank, Wendy’s and Valvoline will occupy pad sites, starting in early 2026, at the property.

G3 Architecture served as architect, Galloway provided civil engineering design, Mark Young Construction handled site work and Epic Construction served as contractor for the shop buildings.

