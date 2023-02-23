Evergreen Devco Opens 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Tolleson, Arizona

Located in Tolleson, Ariz., Parc Tolleson features 258 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and pet playground with washroom.

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Evergreen Devco has opened Park Tolleson, an apartment community located at 8727 W. McDowell Road in Tolleson. The project team includes BMA Architects and Scottsdale-based MT Builders as contractor.

The 258-unit property features six three-story residential buildings offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with covered and uncovered surface parking spaces. Apartments feature wood-inspired plank flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The community features a single-story clubhouse, resort-style pool, spa, resident great room with billiards and shuffleboard, and pet playground with a washroom.