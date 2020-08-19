Evergreen Devco Purchases Vacant 30,400 SF Retail Property in Mesa for Redevelopment

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Retail, Western

MESA, ARIZ. — Evergreen Devco has acquired an anchor-tenant building at the southwest corner of Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Evergreen plans to redevelop the vacant, 30,400-square-foot property. The company is also working with a national retail tenant on a lease agreement to occupy the space, a former Big Lots location.

The building is situated on approximately 89,000 square feet less than a quarter-mile from the Superstition Freeway (US 60), a popular retail and traffic corridor that has more than 180,000 residents within a three-mile radius.