Friday, May 10, 2024
8727-W-McDowell-Rd-Tolleson-AZ
Located in Tolleson, Ariz., Parc Tolleson features 258 apartments, a pool, pet spa, fitness center and clubhouse.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Evergreen Devco Sells 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Tolleson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Evergreen Devco has sold Parc Tolleson, a 258-unit multifamily property located about 15 miles west of Phoenix. The sales price was $62.7 million. Completed in 2023, the garden-style community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 961 square feet. Residences features nine-foot ceilings, vinyl plank flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool with fireplace lounges and poolside dining areas, electric vehicle charging stations, a pet spa, 24-hour fitness center and a clubhouse with gaming tables, seating areas and a coffee bar. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented Evergreen Devco in the transaction. Troy Tegeler and Trevor Breaux, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Millburn & Co.

