Evergreen Devco Sells Multi-Tenant Retail Building at Shops at Beeler Park in Denver

DENVER — Evergreen Devco has completed the disposition of a multi-tenant retail building located at the northeast corner of 56th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in northeast Denver. 5565 N Beeler LLC acquired the building, which is located within The Shops at Beeler Park. The acquisition price was not released.

Situated on 33,371 square feet, the 8,500-square-foot building is fully leased to five tenants: Epic Cycles, Aspen Lane, Paws’n’Play, Box State Barbers and Northfield Pediatric Dentistry.

Dorit Fischer and Hayden Hirschfield of Shames-Makovsky Realty Co. represented the buyer in the deal.