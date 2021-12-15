Evergreen DevCo Sells Outlook Clear Creek Apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado for $142M

Outlook Clear Creek in Wheat Ridge, Colo., features 310 apartments.

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Evergreen DevCo has completed the disposition of Outlook Clear Creek Apartments, a multifamily community at 4040 Clear Creek Drive in Wheat Ridge. Seagate Colorado Partners acquired the asset for $142 million.

Built in 2021, Outlook Clear Creek features 310 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts spread across an array of two- and four-story buildings. Units feature picket backsplashes in the kitchen, deep farm undermount sinks, spacious closets and walk-in showers.

The community is situated on 12.5 acres within the 110-acre Clear Creek Crossing mixed-use development. The live-work-play community is anchored by the SCL Health Lutheran Medical Campus, which is slated for completion in 2024.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of NorthMarq’s Denver-based investment sales team represented the seller in the transaction.