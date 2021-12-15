REBusinessOnline

Evergreen DevCo Sells Outlook Clear Creek Apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado for $142M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Outlook-Clear-Creek-Apts-Wheat-Ridge-CO

Outlook Clear Creek in Wheat Ridge, Colo., features 310 apartments.

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Evergreen DevCo has completed the disposition of Outlook Clear Creek Apartments, a multifamily community at 4040 Clear Creek Drive in Wheat Ridge. Seagate Colorado Partners acquired the asset for $142 million.

Built in 2021, Outlook Clear Creek features 310 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts spread across an array of two- and four-story buildings. Units feature picket backsplashes in the kitchen, deep farm undermount sinks, spacious closets and walk-in showers.

The community is situated on 12.5 acres within the 110-acre Clear Creek Crossing mixed-use development. The live-work-play community is anchored by the SCL Health Lutheran Medical Campus, which is slated for completion in 2024.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of NorthMarq’s Denver-based investment sales team represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  