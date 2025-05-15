Evergreen Devco Sells Outlook Table Mesa Multifamily Property in Wheat Ridge, Colorado for $97M

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Evergreen Devco has completed the disposition of Outlook Table Mesa, an apartment community at 4051 Clear Creek Drive in Wheat Ridge. FJ Management acquired the asset for $97 million. Situated within Clear Creek Crossing, Outlook Table Mesa offers 250 apartments with quartz countertops, wood-looking floorings, oversized windows, tall ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full-size washers/dryers and designer selected lighting fixtures.

Community amenities include a clubhouse with a business lounge, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations and a secure mail room with package lockers and a dedicated space for oversized deliveries. Additional amenities include a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar and spa, fire pits, barbecue stations, a dog park, pet spa and multiple shade structures and game areas.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of Northmarq’s Denver office negotiated the sale on behalf of Evergreen.