Evergreen Devco Sells Wilhelm Automotive-Occupied Retail Asset in Phoenix for $2.7M

Wilhelm Automotive occupies the 5,569-square-foot retail property at 15275 N. 35th Ave. in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 15275 N. 35th Ave. in Phoenix. Arizona-based Evergreen Devco developed and sold the building for California-based Vice Partners for $2.7 million.

Wilhelm Automotive occupies the new 5,569-square-foot building on a triple-net lease. The building is part of a retail development by Evergreen Devco.

Joseph Compagno, R. Max Bippus and Benjamin Farthing of CBRE’s Net Lease Property Group in Phoenix represented the seller. Dylan Brown and Andrew Fosberg of CBRE Phoenix and California-based Chris Van Keulen of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.

