Evergreen Development Acquires 11.7 Acres in Mesa, Arizona, Plans Mixed-Use Project

MESA, ARIZ. — Evergreen Development has acquired 11.7 acres of land in Mesa, with plans to build a mixed-use project that will feature multifamily space and a new retail center. The retail portion of the site is planned to comprise an approximately 8,500-square-foot multi-tenant retail building for restaurant and retail uses, as well as a 2,360-square-foot freestanding Chipotle with a drive thru. The multifamily portion will include 261 apartments across nine three-story buildings. Evergreen plans to break ground on the project in the first quarter of 2027, with lease-up beginning in the second quarter of 2028. Brookfield sold the site for an undisclosed price.