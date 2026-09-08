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Evergreen-Development-Project-Mesa-AZ
Evergreen Development plans to break ground on the new mixed-use project in the first quarter of 2027. The development will include multifamily and retail components.
AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyRestaurantRetailWestern

Evergreen Development Acquires 11.7 Acres in Mesa, Arizona, Plans Mixed-Use Project

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Evergreen Development has acquired 11.7 acres of land in Mesa, with plans to build a mixed-use project that will feature multifamily space and a new retail center. The retail portion of the site is planned to comprise an approximately 8,500-square-foot multi-tenant retail building for restaurant and retail uses, as well as a 2,360-square-foot freestanding Chipotle with a drive thru. The multifamily portion will include 261 apartments across nine three-story buildings. Evergreen plans to break ground on the project in the first quarter of 2027, with lease-up beginning in the second quarter of 2028. Brookfield sold the site for an undisclosed price.

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