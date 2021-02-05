REBusinessOnline

Evergreen Development Sells 324-Unit Outlook Gateway Multifamily Community in Denver to Cortland

Outlook-Gateway-Denver-CO

Outlook Gateway in Denver features 324 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

DENVER — Evergreen Development has completed the disposition of Outlook Gateway, a newly built apartment property in Denver. Cortland acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 16.6 acres at 5650 Argonne St., the 13-building Outlook Gateway features 324 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts, averaging 901 square feet. Each unit offer quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, glass showers, walk-in closets, in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies or patios.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, fitness center, business center, coffee bar, bike and ski repair facility, bocce ball court, dog park, open green spaces and a package room with lockers.

Evergreen Devco developed Outlook Gateway, while Nexus Builders, an Evergreen-affiliate company, served as general contractor. Denver-based Kephart Architects designed the project.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the deal.

