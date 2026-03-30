JLL Arranges $88M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Shoreline, Washington

SHORELINE, WASH. — Evergreen Point Group has received $88 million in construction financing for Leeway, an apartment project in Shoreline. Steve Petrie, Seth Heikkila, Tom Wilson and Jake Davidson of JLL Capital Markets secured the loans through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower.

Located at 142 N.E. 147th St., the seven-story property will feature 360 apartments and 3,371 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Community amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop lounge and deck, coworking spaces, a pet spa and secure parking spanning two stories of subterranean parking with 224 spaces and 49 electric vehicle charging stations.

Designed as a transit-oriented development, Leeway will be connected to the Shoreline South Light Rail Station via a pedestrian bridge, being built by the city of Shoreline, across Interstate 5.

Additionally, the property will participate in Shoreline’s 12-year Multifamily Tax Exemption program, with 20 percent of units restricted to affordable housing at 70 percent to 80 percent of area median income limits. The program includes a 12-year extension option.