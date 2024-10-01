Evergreen Real Estate Breaks Ground on 60-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Rifle, Colorado

RIFLE, COLO. — Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group has commenced construction on Rifle Apartments, an income-restricted apartment community in Rifle, a city in western Colorado along I-70. Filling a vacant 4.7-acre site at 115, 123 and 131 Park Ave., Rifle Apartments will be the first family-oriented Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) project built in Rifle over the past 20 years.

Slated for completion for fall 2025, Rifle Apartments will offer 30 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units spread across three three-story buildings. The apartments are reserved for households earning between 30 percent and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Of the 60 total apartments, 14 will be set aside as project-based voucher units for families who are at or below 30 percent AMI.

Homes will feature open layouts with market-comparable finishes, including vinyl plank flooring, LED lighting, full kitchens with Energy Star-rate appliances, baths with step-in showers and low-flow plumbing fixtures and in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities will include a community room, fitness room, storage lockers and abundant green space that includes a playground. Additionally, the property will offer 115 free parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations.

Designed by ej architecture, Rifle Apartments will be an all-electric development designed to achieve National Green Building Standard.

Financing for Rifle Apartments includes support from the State of Colorado Division of Housing Transformational Housing Loan Funds, Division of Housing Gap Funds, 9 percent LIHTC, Capital Magnet Funds from Impact Development Fund and Affordable Housing Investment Funds (AHIF) from Colorado Clean Energy, Deferred Developer Fee and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority permanent debt.