Evergreen Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Affordable Assisted Living Community Near Columbus

CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — Evergreen Real Estate Group has broken ground on Green Oaks of Canal Winchester, a 120-unit affordable assisted living community rising four stories in Canal Winchester, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Columbus. Completion is slated for March 2027. The property will offer 67 studio and 53 one-bedroom apartments for seniors across a range of income levels, including those who qualify for Medicaid benefits. Gardant Management Solutions will operate the community, which will be licensed as a residential care facility by the Ohio Department of Health and approved as a Medicaid-assisted living service provider through the Ohio Department of Aging.

A large commercial kitchen and dining room will serve three meals and snacks throughout the day. The community will feature a fitness room, beauty salon, game room, activity rooms, resident computer stations, a library, community rooms and lounges. Certified staff will be on site 24 hours per day, and the property will provide transportation to local stores and service providers.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency approved the project for 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and issued tax-exempt private activity bonds to support the development. The bonds were underwritten and placed by D.A. Davidson. The project team includes WJW Architects and The Douglas Co. as general contractor.