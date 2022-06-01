REBusinessOnline

Evergreen Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Assisted Living Community in Indiana

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Green Oaks of Valparaiso is slated for completion in April 2023.

VALPARAISO, IND. — Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group has broken ground on Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Valparaiso, a city in northwest Indiana. The $30 million, three-story project is slated for completion in April 2023.

All of the units will be reserved for seniors age 62 or older with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Gardant Management Solutions will manage the community. Amenities will include a community room, media room, fitness center, salon, library, community garden and outdoor pool. The dining room will serve residents three meals per day as well as a rotating assortment of snacks.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority authorized 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) in support of the project. Additionally, the City of Valparaiso issued tax-exempt bonds, which were sold by PiperSandler and provided debt financing. PNC Bank also invested in the project, providing LIHTC equity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  