Evergreen Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Assisted Living Community in Indiana

Green Oaks of Valparaiso is slated for completion in April 2023.

VALPARAISO, IND. — Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group has broken ground on Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Valparaiso, a city in northwest Indiana. The $30 million, three-story project is slated for completion in April 2023.

All of the units will be reserved for seniors age 62 or older with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Gardant Management Solutions will manage the community. Amenities will include a community room, media room, fitness center, salon, library, community garden and outdoor pool. The dining room will serve residents three meals per day as well as a rotating assortment of snacks.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority authorized 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) in support of the project. Additionally, the City of Valparaiso issued tax-exempt bonds, which were sold by PiperSandler and provided debt financing. PNC Bank also invested in the project, providing LIHTC equity.