Evergreen Real Estate Group Expands Affordable Housing Management Portfolio in Midwest

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the 48-unit Oso Apartments in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group has been retained to manage affordable housing communities comprising a total of 971 units across Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The assignments include a mix of housing for families, seniors and disabled individuals. Evergreen’s management portfolio now totals 8,500 units across the country. The additional properties include: Oso Apartments, Humboldt Ridge Apartments, Independence Apartments and Northtown Apartments in Chicago; Oakridge Village Apartments in Antioch, Ill.; Homes Greenway Housing in Minneapolis; Eastridge Estates in Rochester, Minn.; Oak Park Village Apartments in St. Louis Park, Minn.; Pelham Manor in Toledo, Ohio; Golda Meir House in Milwaukee; and Greenview Gardens Apartments in Butler, Pa. Evergreen will oversee site-level operations. In some communities, Evergreen will spearhead capital improvements using low-income housing tax credits and other subsidies.

