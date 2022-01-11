Evergreen Real Estate Group to Develop Income-Restricted Assisted Living Community in Indiana

Green Oaks of Valparaiso will include 120 units for seniors whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

VALPARAISO, IND. — Evergreen Real Estate Group has secured financing to build Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Valparaiso. Evergreen Construction Co., a division of Evergreen Real Estate Group, will serve as general contractor and plans to begin preliminary site work this month. Completion is slated for early 2023.

The $30 million project will offer 48 studio and 72 one-bedroom units, all of which will be reserved for seniors age 62 or older whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room, media room, computer room, fitness center, beauty salon, library, garden and outdoor area.

Gardant Management Solutions will manage the property. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority authorized 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) in support of the project. Additionally, the City of Valparaiso issued tax-exempt bonds, which were sold by PiperSandler. PNC Bank provided LIHTC equity.