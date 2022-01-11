Evergreen Real Estate Group to Develop Income-Restricted Assisted Living Community in Indiana
VALPARAISO, IND. — Evergreen Real Estate Group has secured financing to build Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Valparaiso. Evergreen Construction Co., a division of Evergreen Real Estate Group, will serve as general contractor and plans to begin preliminary site work this month. Completion is slated for early 2023.
The $30 million project will offer 48 studio and 72 one-bedroom units, all of which will be reserved for seniors age 62 or older whose incomes are at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room, media room, computer room, fitness center, beauty salon, library, garden and outdoor area.
Gardant Management Solutions will manage the property. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority authorized 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) in support of the project. Additionally, the City of Valparaiso issued tax-exempt bonds, which were sold by PiperSandler. PNC Bank provided LIHTC equity.