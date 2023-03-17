Friday, March 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 80-unit Bellwood Senior Apartments is slated for completion in August.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Evergreen Real Estate Group Tops Off Construction of Bellwood Senior Apartments in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

BELLWOOD, ILL. — Evergreen Real Estate Group has topped off construction of Bellwood Senior Apartments in Bellwood, a western suburb of Chicago. The 80-unit affordable seniors housing property is slated for completion in August. The $30 million project replaces a former Walgreens property. Operated by Evergreen’s in-house management team, Bellwood Senior Apartments will be reserved for residents age 62 or older with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

General contractor F.H. Paschen has completed the concrete block masonry and precast plank structure. The construction crew is currently installing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection, which will be followed by drywall work, windows and façade finishes. Weese Langley Weese Architects Ltd. is the project architect. Amenities will include laundry rooms on each level, three community rooms, storage rooms and a fitness center.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority served as the tax credit issuer and subordinate funds provider. The Village of Bellwood provided tax-increment financing incentives and a loan. Additionally, Bank of America is the investor and construction loan lender, Hudson Housing Capital syndicated the tax credits and Cook County provided HOME funds.

You may also like

Pearlstone Partners Breaks Ground on 182-Unit Multifamily Project...

Leggat McCall, DLJ Properties Top Out 370,000 SF...

Eastern Union Arranges $28M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 28-Unit Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Nearly 45,000 SF of...

Lincoln Avenue Capital to Build Two Affordable Housing...

Northmarq Brokers $11.1M Sale of Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.1M Sale-Leaseback of Jimmy...

GPI Cos. Receives $84M Construction Financing for Overland...