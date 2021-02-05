Evergreen Real Estate, Structured Development Begin Development of $25M Mixed-Income Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — Evergreen Real Estate Group and Structured Development have begun development of Schiller Place Apartments on Chicago’s Near North Side. The mixed-income housing community, located on West Schiller Street, will span three buildings with 48 units. The project is being built on land formerly occupied by the Isham YMCA.

Schiller Place will feature eight market-rate units. The remaining 40 units will be set aside for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The development team secured project-based vouchers for 24 units through the Chicago Housing Authority. Additionally, five units will be set aside for veterans and an additional five units reserved for individuals sourced through the Statewide Referral Network, which works with households earning at or below 30 percent of AMI with a head of household who has a disability or illness. Completion is slated for early 2022.

GMA Construction is the general contractor and Bailey Edward is the architecture firm. Funding for the project came from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hudson Housing Capital, CIBC Bank, IFF and Clocktower Tax Credits. Housing and Human Development Corp. will provide onsite social services to residents.