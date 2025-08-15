Evergreen Real Estate to Develop 60-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Denver

DENVER — Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group has closed on a land parcel and received a 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) award through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) for the development of The Ford Apartments, an income-restricted rental community in Denver’s Baker neighborhood. Evergreen plans to break ground on the project in early 2026.

Located at 155 W. 5th Ave., the site is situated on an underutilized parking lot adjacent to the Denver Health Hospital Campus. The six-story property will offer 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans for households earning between 30 percent to 80 percent of the area median income. The units will feature Energy Star appliances packages, LED lighting, step-in showers, in-unit laundry, low-flow plumbing fixtures and vinyl plank flooring.

Onsite amenities will include a community room, fitness center, coworking space, children’s playroom and secure bike storage. Additionally, the property will offer a 48-stall onsite parking lot.

Family Tree will have an onsite office and provide services to help enhance residents’ lives and economic mobility. The project team includes Meridian 105 Architecture as architect and Milender West as general contractor.