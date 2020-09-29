Evergreen Theragnostics to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Springfield, New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Radiopharmaceutical firm Evergreen Theragnostics will open a new, 14,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Springfield, about 20 miles west of New York City. The new facility will feature four fully equipped production suites, three additional customizable suites, research space and multiple sterility lines, as well as quality control, material storage and packaging space. Construction of the facility is underway, and completion is scheduled for 2021.