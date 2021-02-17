Evergreen Trading Acquires 179,000 SF Distribution Center in Wisconsin

The former Petco distribution center sits on 24 acres at 2253 Airpark Road.

RHINELANDER, WIS. — Evergreen Trading has acquired a 179,000-square-foot distribution center in Rhinelander in northern Wisconsin. The purchase price was undisclosed. Formerly occupied by Petco, the facility features 150,000 square feet of office space, 20,000 square feet of office space and 9,000 square feet of cold storage space. Justin Felix and Andy Lubinski of CBRE represented Petco in the sale. David Opper of CBRE represented Evergreen, which is a financial solutions and media investment company. The property was purchased as part of a larger business deal between Petco and Evergreen, which has since relisted the facility for sale or lease with Felix and Lubinski.