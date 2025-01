NEW YORK CITY — Evergreen Trading has subleased 20,309 square feet of office space at One SoHo Square in Manhattan. The media investment agency will relocate from 99 Hudson St. in the first quarter, doubling its footprint for the ensuing seven-year lease term. Michael Berman of JLL represented Evergreen Trading in the sublease negotiations. Zev Holzman of Savills represented the undisclosed sublessor. Stellar Management owns the property.