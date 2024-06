ROCKVILLE, MD. — Everhome Suites, which is part of the family of brands of Maryland-based owner-operator Choice Hotels International Inc., will open three new hotels totaling 334 rooms in the Northeast. The properties include a 106-room hotel in Portsmouth, N.H.; a 114-room hotel in Somerset, N.J.; and a 114-room hotel in Rochester, N.Y. All rooms will feature fully equipped kitchens. Construction of the hotels is underway, and the openings are scheduled for 2025.