REBusinessOnline

Everi Games Signs 51,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in West Austin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Everi Games Holding Inc., a provider of content and electronic gaming units and systems for Native American and commercial casinos, has signed a 51,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 206 Wild Basin Road in west Austin. The building is situated on 2.6 acres and spans 118,217 square feet. Kevin Granger and Matt Frizzell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Massachusetts-based RMR Group, in the lease negotiations. Diana Holford and Austin Trees of JLL represented the tenant.

