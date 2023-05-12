EverWest Acquires Central Connection Industrial Project in Denver for $39.6M

DENVER — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased Central Connection, a 194,710-square-foot, Class A industrial asset in Denver, for $39.6 million.

The two-building property is located at 1550 and 1210 E. 73rd Ave. in the North Central infill submarket. It is fully leased to six tenants in an area known for significant demand and high barriers to entry.

Jeremy Ballenger, Jim Bolt, Tyler Carner and Jessica Ostermick of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Comunale Properties and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.