EverWest Acquires Mint Apartments in Uptown Charlotte for $64.1M

Located 425 W. Trade St. in Charlotte, The Mint totals seven stories and 161,723 square feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased The Mint, a 178-unit multifamily community in Uptown Charlotte. EverWest purchased The Mint from Spectrum Cos. Allan Lynch and Caylor Mark of NorthMarq represented Spectrum Cos. in the transaction. The sales price was $64.1 million.

Located 425 W. Trade St., The Mint totals seven stories and 161,723 square feet. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 909 square feet. Delivered in 2015, The Mint features a brick, stone and stucco façade. Community amenities include a fitness center, Zen courtyard, swimming pool, resident clubhouse, sky lounge and dog run.

Denver-based EverWest plans to upgrade the property’s unit interiors, amenity spaces and exteriors. The plan includes modernization of all amenity spaces and an upgrade of unit interiors with new plank flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, designer lighting and hardware fixtures and a full technology package.