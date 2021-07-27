REBusinessOnline

EverWest Acquires Mint Apartments in Uptown Charlotte for $64.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

The Mint

Located 425 W. Trade St. in Charlotte, The Mint totals seven stories and 161,723 square feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased The Mint, a 178-unit multifamily community in Uptown Charlotte. EverWest purchased The Mint from Spectrum Cos. Allan Lynch and Caylor Mark of NorthMarq represented Spectrum Cos. in the transaction. The sales price was $64.1 million.

Located 425 W. Trade St., The Mint totals seven stories and 161,723 square feet. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 909 square feet. Delivered in 2015, The Mint features a brick, stone and stucco façade. Community amenities include a fitness center, Zen courtyard, swimming pool, resident clubhouse, sky lounge and dog run.

Denver-based EverWest plans to upgrade the property’s unit interiors, amenity spaces and exteriors. The plan includes modernization of all amenity spaces and an upgrade of unit interiors with new plank flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, designer lighting and hardware fixtures and a full technology package.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews