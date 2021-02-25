EverWest Acquires Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Aurora, Colorado for $66.4M

Located at 18701 and 18901 E. 38th Ave. in Aurora, Colo., Tower Business Center features two industrial buildings offering a total of 422,961 square feet.

AURORA, COLO. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased Tower Business Center, a 422,961-square-foot industrial portfolio in Aurora, from a joint venture between United Properties and Artis REIT for $66.4 million.

Delivered in 2019, Tower Business Center features a 289,113-square-foot building and a 133,848-square-foot building located at 18701 and 18901 E. 38th Ave. The facilities offer 32-foot clear heights, a combined 73 dock-high and five drive-in doors, 130-foot truck courts with secured yards, LED lighting and ESFR sprinkler systems. In total, the campus offers parking for 417 cars and 73 trailers.

The 18701 cross-dock building is fully leased to Tempur Sealy, and the 18901 building, with cooler, dry storage and riping capabilities, is fully occupied by Sprouts Farmers Market.

Jim Bolt, Jeremy Ballenger, Tyler Carner and Jessica Ostermick of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.