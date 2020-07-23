EverWest Buys Two-Building Industrial Spec Project in Colorado, Plans Additional Expansion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

EverWest plans to develop a 121,000-square-foot industrial property to complement the two existing industrial properties at 14901 N. Washington St. in Thornton, Colo.

THORNTON, COLO. — EverWest Real Estate Investors, in a joint venture with Invesco, has acquired a two-building speculative industrial project located at 14901 N. Washington St. in Thornton. RE II Industrial II sold the property, which fronts Interstate 25, for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition includes an adjacent, pad-ready site where EverWest, serving as developer, plans to build a 121,000-square-foot Class A industrial building. The new facility will complement the existing 219,000 square feet of speculative industrial space at the site, which also includes 46.4 acres of undeveloped land.

With the undeveloped land, EverWest has the option to build a second and third phase totaling an additional 590,000 square feet of new industrial space.